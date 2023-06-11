OVER 50 years ago, an article in The Guardian reported that tourists coming to York had asked where York ham was made but couldn’t get a satisfactory answer.

And when I was in northern Spain earlier this year, more than one person said to me: “You’re from York, the city of the ham!”

Now if you did a straw poll of York locals, I bet ham wouldn’t be the first thing they’d think that their city is famous for.

Chocolate maybe, possibly fudge, but not ham. Yet York ham is sold in supermarkets across Spain as jamon York.

Since 1992 many EU food products have enjoyed what is called a protected designation of origin (PDO). This means that these products have been produced, processed, and developed in specific geographical locations using the special skills and ingredients from that locality.

But protected designation was never conferred on York ham. And because of this lack of protection, many products have been sold as York ham, regardless of their quality.

The Oxford Companion to Food (2014) gives York ham as a curing method, saying: "‘York hams’ are made in countries other than England, not always as well as the original.”

York ham was traditionally a dry cured ham from what is known in this country as a Large White pig. These pigs have large rear thighs and more fat than ordinary pigs. The meat is slightly saltier and firmer textured than much of the ham we currently consume. Unfortunately, the Large White breed is at risk nowadays: in 2022 there were only 355 Large Whites registered in this country

Scott the butcher which closed in 2008 after trading for 130 years in York (Image: NQ)

In days gone by, November 11 (St Martin’s Day or Martinmas) was the first day of curing. This date was chosen because the weather was cooler, there were fewer flies around and the pigs were already fattened up. The hams were laid down on stone slabs on beds of salt in cool, dry cellars. After several days the hams were turned and massaged regularly. After that, they were hung up to dry for a minimum of two months. The longer the ageing process, the more the flavour changed and developed.

Country Life once claimed that York ham must be cured within two miles of the city.

York hams may have got their name from 18th-century hams which were sent from the Yorkshire countryside to markets in the city of York. And we have evidence that ships sailed them down to London from York via the then navigable River Ouse. It has also been suggested that York hams became famous when they started arriving in London by stagecoach from York. And by the mid-19th century York hams were fashionable in Paris too.

One of York’s most famous butchers was Robert Burrow Atkinson who opened his shop in Blossom Street in 1861. He discovered that his cellar was perfect for curing hams up to 400 at a time and the ham was popular with racegoers.

York hams in the window of Atkinson's in Blossom Street late 1880s (Image: Supplied)

Later, Atkinson’s shop became something of a tourist attraction as the place where York hams originated or were made famous, even though the shop had ceased selling them and had become a wine merchant’s.

Nowadays, there are just a few independent butchers left in the city. Scotts of York was one of the many that used to cure their own York hams and had been an iconic presence in Low Petergate since 1878. Customers would order their Christmas hams and long queues would form when they called to collect them. Sadly, Scotts closed its doors for the last time in 2008 citing difficulties in collecting credit payments from commercial customers and increased parking restrictions in the city centre. The premises are currently occupied by the baby clothes shop JoJo Maman Bébé but you can still see the meat hooks on the façade of the building.

In 2016 Appleton's opened a pork butcher’s in Lendal and proudly announced it would be selling traditional British meat products including York hams. However, Appleton’s also disappeared in the wake of the Covid pandemic. It is now the site of the convenience store St News.

Increasingly, strict government health and safety legislation mean that it is no longer possible to hang hams or display them on traditional York ham stands as it once was.

David Lindars, Technical Operations Director at The British Meat Processors Association, told me that strict temperature control regulations don’t allow cooked meat such as York ham, unlike Serrano and Parma ham, to be hung up or displayed unrefrigerated. This is because of their susceptibility to bacteria and the risk of food poisoning.

In the 21stcentury, fear of contaminated food products has propelled customers to buy their meat sealed and wrapped from supermarket shelves with sell-by and use-by dates clearly indicated. A decline in culinary skills, a reduction in the numbers of red and processed meat eaters, and fewer trained butchers have also hit independent retailers hard.

Lindars pointed out that butchers are going out of business because of exorbitant overhead costs. “Who could run fridges and freezers 24/7 at charges of £4,500 a month?” he exclaimed.

York ham especially has suffered because of all these developments, but chiefly perhaps because it has never enjoyed protected designation.

As Lindars said: “Why has nobody tried to register York ham as having a TSG (Traditional Speciality Guarantee)?”

