North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV of a woman they would like to speak to following the sexual assault at the Vudu nightclub in the city centre.

The woman is believed to be a witness who may have important information that will help the investigation.

The incident happened late at night on Saturday June 3, going into the early hours of the morning on Sunday June 4.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail while police enquiries continue.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the possible witness in the image.

Anyone with any information is asked to email gemma.illidge@northyorkshire.police.uk or denise.wingrove@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for DC Gemma Illidge or DC Denise Wingrove.

Quote reference number 12230101236 when passing on information.