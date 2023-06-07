Fifteen hospital staff members were subjected to abuse believed to be racially aggravated in the 12 months between June 1, 2022, and June 1, 2023, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust condemned any violent or aggressive behaviour towards its staff while encouraging anyone who is racially abused to report it.

“Any form of violent or aggressive behaviour, be it verbal or physical, towards our staff will not be tolerated,” a spokesperson for the trust said.

“We work in partnership with the local police in the management of aggressive and violent individuals, and we will continue to do so.

“In addition, we proactively encourage all staff to report any such incidents, including those which are racially aggravated, so we can reinforce existing support, as required, and take appropriate action against the perpetrators.

“Based on staff feedback, we are introducing a new policy which encourages and empowers our staff to challenge inappropriate behaviours, and we work hand in hand with our staff Race Equality Network to ensure that issues and feedback from staff are continually listened to and acted upon.”

The Race Equality Network is a network set up to represent NHS staff members from black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds.

However, it was recently suggested in a board of governors meeting that white ethnic minorities, such as Polish people, also need support.

The Press asked how many Polish NHS staff members had been racially abused in the last year, but the information wasn’t available.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said: “It is deeply concerning that staff at York’s hospital have reported abuse at work based on their race.

“Everyone must be fully respected at work, from colleagues and service users, and I trust that action is taken to identify how the trust can further its work in creating a work environment that is free of abuse.

“We must take a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of bullying, discrimination and harassment.

“I believe that all staff should join a trade union at work, trade unions not only promote positive behaviours but are able to represent staff when they experience negative behaviours from others.”

Sarah Dodsworth, Royal College of Nursing (RCN) regional director for the Yorkshire and Humber region, said: “This must drive change.

“Any form of racial discrimination or inappropriate behaviour should never be acceptable or tolerated and must be rooted out.

“Minority ethnic staff still face race discrimination each and every day.

“They are substantially less likely to be shortlisted for jobs, more likely to face disciplinary action, and more likely to report harassment, bullying and abuse from patients, than their White colleagues.

“There can be no space for racism in the NHS and I would encourage anyone facing similar behaviour in the workplace to speak up and contact their employer or the RCN.”