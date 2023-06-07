Fryers Butchers, which opened in Horsefair, Boroughbridge, last year, has announced on social media it is to close this Saturday.

The retailer posted: “We're sorry to say, but it's our last week this week...

“We'll be closing our doors Saturday 10th June around 12:00.

“We've still got stock in the fridges and freezer that we'll be clearing out, so pop in for a bargain and a goodbye from us.”

The facebook post continued: “It's not been a decision we've taken lightly. We always knew it was going to be a challenge when opening, due to the situation globally and nationally and unfortunately the cost of running the business has gotten the best of us this time and it's not sustainable.

“Thankyou to all of our wonderful customers for your support and we're sorry we couldn't continue to serve the wonderful community that is Boroughbridge any longer.

“Thanks and goodbye from the Fryers Butchers Team.”

Customers had rated the shop 5-star on Facebook.

When it opened last September, it posted: “The business is owned by Charles Fryer. Charles and family have their own farm approximately 7 miles away from the shop and keep their own cattle and pigs, so we really do know where our products come from.”