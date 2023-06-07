THERE are reports coming in of a crash on a main road out of York.
There has been a crash on the A1079 between York and Hull in Wilberfoss just outside York in East Yorkshire.
There are reports of slow traffic due to a crash which is affecting traffic both ways from Main Street to Bolton Lane.
More to follow.
