City of York Council is carrying out essential maintenance works to bridges on the A1237, which started on Monday May 29.

The council said the work is taking place on the Rawcliffe Ings Bridge over the River Ouse and Millfield Railway Bridge over the East Coast Main Line.

Drivers who use the route on a daily basis said the work is causing "chaos" in the area, with traffic building up significantly during rush hour.

The council warned there would be delays during the work and said "everything will be done" to keep disruption to a minimum.

But, the traffic issue may be worse than anticipated, with tail backs stretching as far as the A59.

One road user on Twitter said residents living in the Clifton Moor area have been stuck in their homes due to the traffic build-up.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user described the roadworks as an "absolute shambles".

"Traffic is absolutely chaotic all day from about 7am onwards since it has started," they said.

"The whole ring road is a chocker," another user said.

Other road users have taken to social media to complain about a speed bump put in place during the work and a "large amount of grass" left on the side of the road, which road users are being forced to drive through.

A spokesperson the City of York Council said: "As with any construction work, there is likely to be a certain amount of disruption and inconvenience to the public.

"The council remains committed to an improved bridge crossing on the A1237 for both pedestrians and cyclists and this forms part of the scheme that the council has lodged with the Department for Transport.

"The work forms part of significant investment in the city over the next 10 years, including developments to build new homes and attract more well-paid jobs to the city.

"Weather permitting, the scheme will aim to be completed by Monday July 3."

The council is urging residents and visitors are urged to plan ahead in advance, which could help to reduce time spent in traffic.

The refurbishment costing around £200,000, funded by the annual structures allocated highways budget, includes resurfacing sections of the bridge and drainage replacement.

For more information about current roadworks in York, or to get alerts on roadworks happening in each area, visit the City of York Council website or social media pages such as Twitter and Facebook.