North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 7.41pm last night (June 6) to Eastfield Avenue in Haxby following reports of a garage on fire.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Huntington and York responded to a report of a fire in a domestic garage.

"The fire originated in a paper recycling box and spread to the contents of the garage.

"The fire was extinguished using 1 hose reel jet and crews arranged a 'safe and well' visit with the occupants.

"The cause of the fire was confirmed as being accidental."