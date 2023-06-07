EMERGENCY crews have been called out to a fire at a house in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 7.41pm last night (June 6) to Eastfield Avenue in Haxby following reports of a garage on fire.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Huntington and York responded to a report of a fire in a domestic garage.
"The fire originated in a paper recycling box and spread to the contents of the garage.
"The fire was extinguished using 1 hose reel jet and crews arranged a 'safe and well' visit with the occupants.
"The cause of the fire was confirmed as being accidental."
