Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called out to Saltburn just after 1.30pm but, despite the efforts of paramedics, Freya Cayley could not be saved.

Her family has today paid tribute to her and released a statement through Cleveland Police.

They said: “We are truly devastated to announce the passing of our beautiful daughter Freya “Boo”.

“It is not possible to describe the pain and loss that we as a family feel.

“We take so much comfort in knowing how loved Freya was by so many.

“We will never overcome the loss of our treasured child but we will strive to carry her memory forward and celebrate Freya as life continues for us.

“We love and miss you Boo but we know you are always with us in our hearts, we will never truly lose you xxxx.”

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Freya’s death is now underway.

A police spokesman said: “We can now confirm that the 16-year-old girl whose body was sadly recovered from the sea at Saltburn on Sunday afternoon is Freya Cayley from Easington, East Cleveland.

“Specially trained officers have been appointed to support Freya’s family and all our thoughts remain with them.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Freya’s death continue.”