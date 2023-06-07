High Ousegate and Spurriergate are to close on Monday, June 12, for six weeks as the work gets underway to install sliding and fixed bollards.

A City of York Council spokesperson has said the bollards are to be installed at the junction where the two streets meet.

The junction where the bollards are planned to be installed (Image: Google Street View)

The spokesperson said High Ousegate and Spurriergate are to close to through traffic with no access to Spurriergate from Low Ousegate due to “safety reasons” while the work is carried out.

According to the council, the entry point to the street will be manned during working hours to direct vehicles.

They said diversions will be in place for vehicles and pedestrians while the work is carried out.

High Ousegate and Spurriergate are to close during the work (Image: Dylan Connell)

A council spokesperson previously told The Press that the sliding bollards are to be electrically operated and are designed to “move side-to-side rather than up and down”.

The bollards were first announced earlier this year by the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition running City of York Council to combat the threat of ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’.

In May the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition was voted out of office and replaced by the Labour Party.

Work underway in High Petergate (Image: Dylan Connell)

Work is currently underway to install similar sliding and fixed bollards in Lendal and High Petergate, which have both been closed since the end of April.

The streets were due to open last Friday (June 2), but it was announced on the day that the work was running behind schedule.

Notices issued by City of York Council state that Lendal will now reopen at midnight on June 17 and High Petergate is to reopen at midnight on June 10, or when the works have been completed on the streets if this is earlier.

The new Labour council has said it intends to reverse the ban on blue badge holders parking in the centre of York - brought in by the previous administration in 2021 - but confirmed that the work to install the bollards is to push ahead.

A City of York Council spokesperson previously told The Press that further bollards are to be installed in the city, which are to replace the temporary barriers used for the Christmas market.

Work underway in Lendal (Image: Dylan Connell)

They said the new bollards are of a “higher security rating” and will be installed in locations including Coppergate, Minstergate and St Andrewgate.

The spokesperson confirmed that some of these bollards are already in place and some will be implemented in place of “non security” bollards that can be seen at present.

They said all the work is to be finished ahead of the Christmas market, which the council hopes will mean further temporary measures will not be required during the festive period.

Plans from City of York Council showing where the bollards are going to be installed (Image: City of York Council)