North Yorkshire Police say an assault took place at Pizza Choice in Blossom Street in York at about 9.55pm on Saturday, May 27 and involved two men.

During the incident one man pushed another out of the takeaway, before pushing him to the floor whilst punching him, causing the victim visible facial injuries.

A man was arrested, but has now been released on bail whilst officers conduct the investigation and seek out witnesses.

Read next:

Officers are urging members of the public to contact them with any information that could help to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

In particular, we are appealing witnesses who saw this incident unfold.

If anybody witnessed the incident or has any information that could help, please email sophie.wilson2@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Sophie Wilson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230096231 when passing on information.