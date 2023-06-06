So Choir! will be at The Fulford Arms, in Fulford Road, on Thursday, June 8, from 7.30pm to 11pm, for a evening of the defining decade in music, performing the mixtape bangers, the hands-in-the-air anthems, and the guilty pleasures.

The group formed in 2016 to bring people together to sing popular songs in harmony in bars across Yorkshire.

They’ve appeared on TV, YouTube, and even toured with the artists whose songs they’ve covered.

So Choir! frontman, Nic Slack, said: "So Choir! events are a total blast.

"You’ll sing, laugh, make friends with random strangers and discover muscles you never knew existed.

"Bring what you’ve got - all voices are welcome."

The evening is open to anyone age 16 and above, and tickets cost between £4 to £7.50.

Tickets are available to purchase here: https://www.thefulfordarms.com/june-2023.html