CREWS were called to tackle a kitchen fire in a North Yorkshire village earlier today.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the Tadcaster and Acomb crews attended and extinguished a fire within a kitchen of a domestic property in Church Fenton at around 7.40am today (June 6).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "No people were involved.
"The crews entered the property in breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.
"The crews used a ventilation fan to clear smoke from the property and checked for any remaining hot spots."
