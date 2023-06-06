North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the Tadcaster and Acomb crews attended and extinguished a fire within a kitchen of a domestic property in Church Fenton at around 7.40am today (June 6).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "No people were involved.

"The crews entered the property in breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.

"The crews used a ventilation fan to clear smoke from the property and checked for any remaining hot spots."