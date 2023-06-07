The University of York beat last year's winners in Leeds to the crown in the rankings for the region. The university has also secured joint 16th position in the national rankings.

Every year the Complete University Guide releases UK university and subject league tables to support prospective students to make informed decisions about their future. The regional league tables help people find the right university for them in their area.

Professor Amanda Chetwynd, chair of the Complete University Guide Advisory Board, said: “Congratulations to the University of York for achieving a top position in this year’s Complete University Guide regional rankings. The rankings show just how high the standards are among Yorkshire and the Humber’s top universities.

“Many prospective students in Yorkshire and the Humber are keen to find the best university in the local area. Complete University Guide’s regional league tables are a valuable source of information to give local prospective students a greater understanding of what higher education options there are in Yorkshire and Humberside.”

The Yorkshire and the Humber region boasts a strong higher education landscape, as evidenced by the rankings achieved by its universities in the University Guide.

In the overall league tables, last year's regional winner, the University of Leeds, achieved an impressive joint 22nd place nationally, despite dropping to third place in the Yorkshire and the Humber area.

Pipping Leeds to the post for second place in the region is the University of Sheffield which has jumped eight places nationally, coming in 20th.

There is good news for other Leeds-based institutions too. Leeds Beckett University saw its ranking improve by 40 places - the largest increase of any university anywhere in the UK for the 2024 league table.

The Complete University Guide’s league table follows on from last month’s Student Choice Awards, hosted by its sister site Whatuni, building on the information available to prospective students to help them make the right decisions as they consider their higher education options.

Simon Emmett, chief executive officer of educational guidance firm IDP Connect, said: "With more and more students thinking about how they can make the most of their university experience, the 2024 Complete University Guide league tables will serve as an important guide.

"We know these rankings help them to make the right decisions about where and what to study as they take their first steps into higher education.

"What makes the Complete University Guide special is its independence. Our expert board considers a whole array of information before producing our widely regarded rankings."