The family event held at Millthorpe School in York at the weekend (June 2 and 3) saw almost 500 people turn out with many taking part in charity football games running over the course of 24 hours.

It was all to help support treatment for Adam Gray, who is from York and now lives with his young family in Harrogate, and who first featured in The Press back in 2020 when he was told that he had between six to 12 months to live.

The team in the sports hall at Millthorpe (Image: Adam Gray)

"I couldn't have asked for more in terms of the response. It was absolutely fantastic. The weather was great and I think we had a bit of overspill from Pride as we had between four and five hundred people come along," said Adam.

"It felt like a wedding event, surrounded by lots of people you know and I ended up getting pulled from pillar to post.

"I was exhausted, but it was all worth it as between Just Giving and card and cash from the day we must have got £19-20,000.

"People have just been so generous. On the day we got one anonymous donation for £1,500."

Adam with the crew at the York Gin tent on the day (Image: Adam Gray)

Adam was originally diagnosed with stage four pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer, a rare and incurable tumour that spread to his lungs, liver and into his lymph nodes.

Amazingly, after treatment he was found to be in remission, but, sadly, over Christmas, last year after a routine check up, doctors found that the tumours had returned again.

As Previously reported by The Press, Adam's brother-in-law, Ollie Hewitt along with Stacey Corr, Hannah Fish and Jack Painter, organised the fundraiser which saw York City midfielder Paddy McLaughlin take part in an hour of six-a-side and officiating for under elevens games.

"Having Paddy down was a big benefit, there were some keen York City fans who came to play in his game and brought their kids. He did lots of shirt signing," said Adam.

Adam said he and his wife Chrissy, who met at Millthorpe 25 years ago, were also able to have a break and walk round the school.

Adam and Chrissy first met at Millthorpe 25 year ago (Image: Adam Gray)

The idea behind the event was to raise as much money as possible for Adam to have ongoing treatment abroad as his only options on the NHS are chemotherapy which he might not be able to withstand.

This weekend Chrissy and her friend Stacey Storr are part of a team of 25 taking part in an inflatable 5K obstacle race at Harewood House to help raise money for Adam's ongoing treatment.

It's also still possible to donate via the family's JustGiving page.

Adam said he'd like to thank the organisers and everyone who helped make the day possible including Millthorpe School, York Gin, Caesar’s Restaurant, Churchill’s Estate Agents, Howard and Byrne Solicitors, Wilberfoss Primary School and many more along with everyone who sponsored or gave their time and support.

Chrissy with their son Wilfred, and Adam's sister, Maddy, and his nephew, Albie (Image: Adam Gray)