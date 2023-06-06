Grantley Hall, the AA Hotel of the Year 2022/23, employs 300 staff and has 47 bedrooms and four restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall.

During 3-7pm on Tuesday June 27, people will be able to meet many hotel heads of department who will discuss a a typical day in the life for them. They can also enjoy a show round the estate, which also features a gym and spa.

The hotel has vacancies, including front of house roles in its food and beverage outlets and back of house roles such as housekeeping and reservations.

Grantley Hall says it is the perfect springboard for a promising career in hospitality, offering extensive training and experience in a five-star hotel that boasts partnerships with industry titans such as PoB Hotels and Relais & Châteaux. It has also won many awards.

HR Manager at Grantley Hall, Louise Helliwell, said: “The opportunity to work at Grantley Hall brings with it an array of exciting staff benefits which includes 31 days annual leave including bank holidays, service charge, complimentary meals on duty, refer a friend scheme, fantastic discounts via our Grantley Gateway portal and more! “

To attend email careers@grantleyhall.co.uk