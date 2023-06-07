The York-born actor, who stars in a new TV spin-off of the 1990s surprise hit movie, said any promotion of the regions was “no bad thing”.

Mark starred alongside Robert Carlyle, Steve Huison and Lesley Sharp in the original 1997 film, which won several Baftas.

A new eight-part TV comedy, set 25 years after the action in the film, is set to air on Disney+ later this month.

It sees Addy, Carlyle, Huison and Sharp reprise their roles in the story, which introduced the world to the group of six unemployed South Yorkshire steel workers who turn to stripping to make ends meet.

Mark Addy receives an honorary degree in York

Speaking about the changes to the northern production landscape, Mark said: “It’s great that there’s more and more stuff being filmed in Yorkshire and the north of England generally.

“Investment is needed in a lot of the North, it tends to get forgotten about, overlooked.

“Whatever we can do to help people appreciate that is no bad thing. Let’s level up.”

The series will be streamed worldwide on Disney+ and Lesley Sharp said it contained both global and local messages about pulling together in the face of adversity.

“I think that’s the way everybody feels, so the show, as well as being very local, very UK based, has an imperative that’s actually about the way a lot of people feel, no matter where they live and who they are,” Lesley said.

The four actors attended the red carpet premiere of the series on Monday, which took place in Sheffield.

Robert Carlyle said the new series did not shy away from highlighting the effects of austerity in the UK and that it was “impossible” to separate politics from The Full Monty.

“You cannot separate the politics from The Full Monty. It’s impossible,” he said.

The poster from the 1997 classic

“These men, 25 years on, have lived through what everybody in this country has lived through, 25 years, near enough, of austerity.

“Their whole being has been chipped away, the whole infrastructure of the country has been chipped away. And that’s there for sure.”

Speaking outside Sheffield’s Leadmill club, Robert said the production had not shied away from any of these issues.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think myself or any of the boys would have done it, if it had,” he said.

The Full Monty is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday June 14.