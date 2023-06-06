Dr David Hartley started out as a GP in a small surgery called Haddock and Hartley Surgery in East Mount Road.

More recently, he joined Nimbuscare in 2020 as Director of Internal and Corporate Affairs while continuing to work on the front line, including in the York Vaccination Centre during the pandemic.

He has also spent time as a member of the Local Medical Committee and was involved in one of the first GP provider organisations, Ebor Clinical Services, which was set up in 2007.

Dr Hartley said: "In my first practice I knew most people coming into the surgery. I did maternity care, although no home deliveries, contraception and minor surgery, in addition to all normal medical care.

"GPs and consultants met for lunch every few weeks and we all knew each other.

“There was very little health promotion and no control of our referrals or data counting and targets for what we did with the patients.

“We provided a walk in surgery every morning and had capacity to bring a poorly person back in the afternoon to review. Out of Hours was provided by a York GP-run cooperative, so I did around three shifts and one overnight per month. Things are very different nowadays.

"I am 60 this year and always planned to retire then. I am leaving slightly early as the challenges within General practice have worn me down a bit!

"I feel I cannot provide the personal care and continuity of care I would like to. The computerised processes we have to follow frequently distract me from the patient in front of me."

Prof Mike Holmes, the Chair of Nimbuscare said: "It has been a privilege to work alongside David over the last 20 years. He contributed in a significant way to bringing all the member practices of Nimbuscare together at a critical time for the community.

"This allowed us to support the population through the pandemic and laid the foundations for what is to come. David’s experience and leadership were critical during this time and will always be remembered.

"I would like to wish David well in his retirement. I am sure we will stay in close contact over the coming months and years and I hope we might even see him contribute to the healthcare system in a different way."

Dr Hartley said he fancies doing lots of new things during his retirement: "I’m still intrinsically interested in diagnosis, so I may restart some sessional work at some point," he said.

"However, I also want to get involved in the voluntary sector such as being a city guide or working in a local arboretum.

"I love amateur dramatics, performing with local companies and I fancy being a film extra.

"I also need to exercise my horse to keep him fit. So I will not be lacking in activity."