Earlier this year, Neil Warnock revealed that a gig at York Barbican had been added in to his 'Are You With Me?' show dates. He was due to be on stage at the York venue on Thursday June 15.

But it has now been announced that the show has been pushed back to Friday May 31, 2024.

Ticket holders received emails stating: "We are very sorry to have to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances, we are going to have to postpone and reschedule.

"All original tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled show.

"We apologise for any inconvenience."

Warnock's show has been pushed back to 2024 (Image: Supplied)

During the show, Neil was due to look back on his career in football, during which he has managed 16 clubs, achieved promotion eight times and managed all the way from non-league to the Premier League.

Neil was also set to host shows in Portsmouth, Shepherds Bush, Scunthorpe, Plymouth, Nottingham and Ipswich.