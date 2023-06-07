Kirkham Henry Performing Arts, a Community Interest Company in Malton, was set up over 30 years ago by Angela Kirkham-Raine and the late Jennie Henry.

Over the years it has developed to offer classes covering all aspects of performing arts along with wellbeing community classes including Dancing with Parkinson’s, dementia and neurological disorders, as well as the blind and visually impaired.

However, a series of funding set-backs have left the centre facing a stalemate and unable to redevelop the current premises to make them accessible to everyone.

Last month Kirkham Henry CIC was told could no longer guarantee securing funding from Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) agreed by Ryedale District Council (RDC) before it ceased to exist on March 31.

The new North Yorkshire Council (NYC) said RDC had been operating beyond its authority and unfairly raising the expectations of various groups by launching the CIL funds during the local government reorganisation process.

At the same time Kirkham Henry was told the centre had lost out on being the subject of the BBC DIY SOS programme having come in the top three.

Director Angela Kirkham-Raine, said the news had been 'a huge blow'.

"We are in dire straits with the building crumbling around us," she added. "From being in covid recovery to the cost-of-living crisis Kirkham Henry CIC and Friends of KH charity have been doing everything possible to try to find funds.

"However, trying to get funding for building improvements is nigh on impossible. Funding is given out left right and centre for new projects, even if the applicant has no experience of running them as long as it’s a new idea, but as we are an established wellbeing hub with existing projects that have been tried, tested and loved by many, we cannot gain funding."

Angela said that unless they stopped all the classes and projects and called them something else they were left in limbo.

"Some of our Happy Tappers have been attending for years and are in their 80s, their testimonials speak volumes on the importance of attending KH physically, mentally and emotionally.

"All our wellbeing community classes have an amazing impact on all who attend, yet we cannot access funding because they are not new projects, however if we wanted to start a new sewing class, we could apply for funding."

Angela added: "The whole grants and funding procedures is wrong, we can’t improve the accessibility and facilities as that’s capital and we are getting more and more people through our doors with wheelchairs and mobility aids.

"Yet with these improvements we know from surveys there are a lot more people wanting to come along if these improvements were to happen.

"I have been at online meeting after meeting regarding every recommended funding only to be told we need new projects

"It’s totally ludicrous that this system is still in place when the NHS are desperate for places like ourselves who help keep patients away from the doctors as it’s the best social prescribing you could have, yet this area seems to go round in circles."

Angela said when the opportunity came up to apply for the RDC CIL fund they didn’t hesitate to apply.

"We were obviously highly delighted to receive the fund from RDC who did everything legally correct, as this application was not easy and like us, many others organisations took hundreds of hours to fill the application in.

"Just when we thought our facilities were to be improved, the new North Yorkshire Council (NYC)were stating RDC should have never started the process."

"Yet that money was put aside from the developments for the people of Ryedale, not the rest of North Yorkshire, how the powers that be at the new NYC can sleep at night I do not know.”

Speaking at a meeting of NYC last month the authority’s executive member for finance, Councillor Gareth Dadd said the administration would always consider the “local community” as being “the entire community of North Yorkshire”.

He said the council would assess the details of each application and also meets the authority’s priorities, particularly in the Ryedale area.

Coun Dadd said the council would be writing to each of the applicants to explain the stage the process had reached and when final decisions over the grants would be decided.

Coun Dadd said the district council should never have begun the process without understanding its collective responsibilities.

Anyone who would like to support Kirkham Henry's ‘Buy a Brick’ to help towards raising funds can do so at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/kh-changing-room