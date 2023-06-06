Alex Horsfield, 26, from Keighley, was spotted parked in Roberts Crescent in Harrogate in his Vauxhall Astra car by North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite County Lines Team at around 11.50am on May 11, 2023.

Horsfield was detained for a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act search due to suspicions that he was part of a county lines drug supply operation.

As a result of this, officers located two separate packages within his clothing - both containing multiple individual wraps of white and brown powder.

One was from within his hoody pocket and one from within his shorts concealed under a pair of tracksuit bottoms.

These packages, approximately 40, were individually wrapped containing both crack cocaine and heroin.

Police located two separate packages within his clothing - both containing multiple individual wraps of white and brown powder (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Horsfield was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

During his police interview, he claimed the drugs were for his own personal use.

However, when he appeared at York Crown Court today (June 6), he pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced immediately at his own request.

PC Michael Haydock, of North Yorkshire Police's Operation Expedite, said: “Alex Horsfield is yet another example of someone who believe they can come across the border to North Yorkshire to commit drug crime.

“This has shown him - and others like him - that this will not be tolerated.

“North Yorkshire Police is committed to tackling drug-related crime and having a dedicated Operation Expedite County Lines Team allows us to target those who pedal these illegal substances in a proactive and relentless manner.

“The fight against class A drug supply will continue and anyone else doing so can expect to be dealt with robustly should they chance their arm it.”

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime are urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online on the website.

The signs of drug dealing, including county lines activity, can include increased callers at a property at all times of the day or night, increase in cars pulling up for short periods of time, different accents at a property, anti-social behaviour at a property, not seeing the resident for long periods of time, drug-related rubbish – small plastic bags, syringes and windows covered or curtains closed for long periods.