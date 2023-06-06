The move comes as the deadline approaches for people to submit their views on potential legislation to central government.

The Labour MP has long campaigned on this issue, citing the problems AirBnBs and the like cause, receiving support from hospitality and other groups in York.

Last December she presented her Holiday Let Licensing scheme Bill last December, which sought to regulate the Short-Term Let (STL) sector, to introduce health and safety standards, tackle pressure on housing supply in tourist hotspots, and address problems with anti-social behaviour.

The Bill received a second reading, which was curtailed due to limits on parliamentary time. However, it set out a clear way forward as to how to regulate, which the Levelling Up Secretary, Michael Gove MP, has largely adopted in his proposals in conjunction with the Department for Culture Media and Sport on regulation proposals and are subject to the current consultations.

In addition, Mr Gove has proposed a change in use class, a planning proposal, which presents many challenges.

The Government has published two sets of proposals suggesting the introduction of (1) a New Registration scheme and (2) a New Planning Use class, and potentially planning controls.

MP calls public meeting in York to discuss regulation of Airbnbs

Consultation on both proposals closes on Wednesday June 7.

Ms Maskell has now issued a last-minute plea for constituents to give their views, adding she will be submitting her response on Wednesday.

The MP said: “There are now 257,000 short term lets in the UK, according to the DCMS estimates last year. It is estimated that 20,387 homes have been flipped to short term lets since I first raised this issue in Parliament, with more than 1 home per hour being turned into a holiday let in England in 2021 and 2022.

"In York, Holiday Lets have risen by 120% in 3 years, and it is thought there are 2,079 active rentals. Constituents regularly contact me with issues around repeated and persistent anti-social behaviour, rubbish disposal, parking problems, and the lack of affordable housing. With almost 1000 families in York waiting for a home, and many more struggling with the recent huge rent increases, it is more important than ever that we see these homes returned to residential use.”

York MP Rachael Maskell in fight for better regulation of Airbnbs

In her response, Ms Maskell added: “Included in this I will press for a York Pilot Project to test the use of more extensive exclusion zones, and a registration-plus scheme that gives City of York Council the powers and funding to tackle community disruption being caused by Short Term Lets.

“I have provided a briefing on my website with further information on this. Should you want any guidance on submitting your own response, please feel free to contact my office today."