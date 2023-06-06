Ahsin Ali Hussain, 43, was clocked driving at more than 70 mph at Barton-le-Willows between York and Malton on September 28, Harrogate Magistrates Court heard.

Because of the penalty points already on his licence, he would normally have been banned from driving for at least six months.

Hussain told the court he was a High Court sheriff and travelled all over the country enforcing court warrants. He said he would be unable to do so by public transport. He also said he owns a paintball business in Southport in Lancashire which would have to close if he lost his licence.

He claimed the equipment was not stored on site and none of his seven staff members were qualified or trained to transport the equipment. He therefore had to complete a 500-mile round trip to collect the equipment.

Hussain, of Stainsacre, Whitby, pleaded guilty to speeding. He was fined £266 and ordered to pay a £106 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

He was given three penalty points but was not disqualified after the court found he would suffer “exceptional hardship” if he lost his licence.