Louise Eckert has applied to City of York Council to demolish outbuildings that are in a “state of decay and dereliction” and build a 3-bed house for herself and her children to live in.

She also seeks to extend Pout Cosmetics Ltd at 24 Tadcaster Road, Dringhouses, with a salon and treatment room space.

At present the premises employs 6 full-time and two part-time staff, with the extension, if approved, set to create two more jobs.

The application added the site is sustainable and the scheme should have no impact on the residential amenity of neighbours.

However, the city council has received opposition to the proposal, with comments focussing on what they call unauthorised and inconsiderate parking by the salon customers, creating “significant road safety concerns” for both Dante Way residents and the general public using the pavement.

One added: “The proposed addition of a salon and treatment room threatens to worsen the longstanding parking issues in our neighbourhood.”

In a letter, Louise has told the council she tells her customers where to park and she won’t tolerate illegal parking.