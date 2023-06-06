Marc Green seeks the change of use at 26 Penyghent Avenue, Tang Hall, for use by his daughter.

Plans submitted to City of York Council say the adjoining garage to the premises was initially converted to an office in early 2022 before becoming vacant last summer, when it became used for a nail bar.

The application said: “Many clients are local and arrive by foot. Other clients have access to parking on the properties drive or to ample free parking which is available on the public highway outside the property.”

It continued: “The nail bar works on an appointment only basis, with generally no more than six clients per day Monday to Friday, far less on a Saturday and no clients on a Sunday. No more than one client is seen at any given time. T

“The premises will not have any external business signage nor will the outside view from the street differ in any way. Noise from the nail bar is minimal and has no impact on surrounding neighbours.”

City of York Council has yet to determine the application.