Robert Simpson, now 65, of York, was on parole from a life sentence when he carried out the latest in a series of sex crimes that began when he was 16, said Nick Adlington, prosecuting.

They began with him having sex with a 14-year-old girl when he was 16, and included dragging a woman down an alleyway and raping her when she got off a bus, raping another woman and sexually assaulting a babysitter.

The York victim in the latest attack told the court she went “completely over the edge” after waking to find Simpson sexually abusing her and took to drink to try and block out the memory of seeing him.

“I don’t want to be drinking like this and I don’t want him inside my head,” she said.

“He is a predator and a danger to women. I will not be his victim.”

Recorder Richard Woolfall told Simpson what he had done would haunt the victim “for the rest of her life”.

Simpson was a "misogynist" who needed to have “power and control over women", the court heard.

The judge told the rapist, quoting a probation officer’s assessment: “You seek out situations to create the opportunity to offend for your own sexual gratification.”

He said he could not pass another life sentence because the maximum sentence for sexual assault was 10 years.

He passed a sentence of three years and three months with an extended licence period of three years.

Mr Adlington said Simpson had already been recalled to prison to continue serving his life sentence.

Simpson will only be released if the parole board think he is no longer a danger to others, the court heard.

“It may well be you are never safe to be released,” the judge told Simpson.

Simpson, of Danebury Court, Acomb, pleaded guilty to sexual assault. He was made subject to a lifelong restraining order banning him from contacting the woman in any way. He is on the sex offenders’ register for life.

His barrister Andrew Semple said the woman had been drinking before she went to Simpson’s house and the two had been drinking together.

Simpson had “lived quietly” for more than three years after his prison release in July 2018, 16 years into his life sentence. He had abided by the conditions of his prison licence.

In the weeks before the sexual assault, probation officers had taken what he then regarded as an unwarranted intrusion into his life regarding a relationship that he claimed was not sexual, and he had started drinking.

The judge said Simpson had to tell probation officers when he formed a relationship and he had kept one relationship secret until probation had intervened.

Simpson had been eligible for parole four and a half years into his life sentence but had been kept in prison until he had served 16 years.

Although he had had “very many” rehabilitation courses in prison, they had not changed him, the judge said.

Instead, they had taught him how to put up a “front” pretending to have changed.