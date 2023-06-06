The York Pride Parade is still just a side show and will remain so until it starts to draw the attention of the big boys or girls of the protest world - the animal rights, Just Stop Oil, Forum For The Future, Friends of the Earth, climate action and Extinction Rebellion crowd.
The only protesters to be bothered with York Pride appeared to be the train drivers union Aslef.
So until the parade starts to attract some serious protesting it can only be classed as a ‘side show’.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate
