Many men have a sexual encounter with women at least half their age - other men think they’re lucky.
So why is it a man doing the same thing with another man is classified as so wrong?
Phillip Schofield did not the break law in any way.
He is broken. The media should back off. He has family too.
Sue Doughty, Stamford Bridge
