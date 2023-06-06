Section 66 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 does contain the offence of ‘exposure’, but this is dependent on ‘intent to cause alarm or distress’.

The annual ride, which is happening in 18 locations in the UK this summer and hundreds around the world, is a protest about cyclist safety and the insane situation of basing the bulk of our transportation on fossil fuels.

It’s a celebration of bikes and the human bodies which power them, and our legal nudity draws attention to how vulnerable we are - and gets media attention on the issues we care about.

Organisers are grateful to the North Yorkshire Police who help the protest happen smoothly.

Cyclists wishing to join us can come along to the Fulford side of Millennium Bridge this Saturday, June 10, for a 4pm safety briefing and then a leisurely 5-mile ride, with our message about cyclist safety prominently written on some riders.

There’s no obligation to be naked, you just have to be a cyclist.

John Cossham, co-organiser, York WNBR, Hull Road, York