YO! Sushi! Wants to remedy the issue with a new shop frontage to the Grade II listed building at 15-17 Church Street.

Plans to city of York Council says the building, erected in the 1830s, has suffered “irreparable damage from rotten timber frames, sills and pilasters resulting in potential health and safety issues from glazing falling either within the restaurant or onto passing pedestrians.”

Planning documents also said “serious wood rot has now rendered the existing frontage potentially dangerous to both customers and passing pedestrians where glazing is unstable.”

“In addition due to the existing deteriorated wooden window surrounds despite continual repair and painting the frontage now appears shabby and low quality which can be a deterrent to potential customers entering the premises.”

The application said a replacement shop frontage will replicate what is there now, including details such as windows and door openings.

Such work would “provide a long term solution to a now deteriorated and potentially dangerous frontage and as such will positively preserve and enhance appearance of the host building and street scene setting.”