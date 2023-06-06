Police are warning drivers to avoid a road in a village near York, which is currently blocked after a lorry lost its load.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said Church Hill in Stillingfleet is currently blocked just before the B1222 after the incident.
They said: “We advise that you take a different route as it will take a while to clear.”
Road obstruction Stillingfleet ⛔— North Yorkshire Police - Selby District (@NYP_Selby) June 6, 2023
A lorry has lost it's load on the Church Hill just before the B1222
We advise that you take a different route as it will take a while to clear
Take care#Stillingfleet pic.twitter.com/2b90SxTMof
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article