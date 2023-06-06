North Yorkshire Police say an altercation took place in the Slug and Lettuce, at Low Ousegate in York at about 3.50pm, on Saturday, May 27 and involved a fight between two large groups during which several people were assaulted, and homophobic language is reported to have been used.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding this public order offence.

"In particular, they are appealing for information from potential witnesses who were present in Slug and Lettuce at the time."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email 000863@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 863 Simpson. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230095965 when passing on information.