According to the Met Office, the weather is likely to stay cloudy and dull for most of the week, although on the positive side, it will stay dry with only the odd spot of rain.

It is expected to become less cloudy as the days go on, and by the weekend, the sunshine is predicted to come out again.

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Today and tonight (June 6):

The cloudy start to the day should clear and become more pleasant in the afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 16 °C. Although tonight, the low cloud will return and possibly become thicker with the odd spot of rain. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Wednesday, June 7:

Tomorrow will be similar, although the low cloud is predicted to be less extensive than today by the afternoon, with more sunshine and warmer temperatures as a result. The maximum temperature will be 18 °C.

Outlook for Thursday, June 8, to Saturday, June 10:

The weather conditions will remain largely the same with low cloud. Although Saturday is expected to be warmer with a good deal of sunshine.