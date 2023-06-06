A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police has said that on May 31 officers were called to a report of an assault and damage to Mustachios barbershop in Monkton Road.

On arrival they found that two men had been assaulted and the windows of the shop smashed, the force said.

Later that night, officers said they arrested two men on suspicion of racially aggravated offences in connection with the incident.

The smashed windows after the incident (Image: Supplied)

The owner of the shop alleged the incident happened “out of the blue”.

He said that following the attack the victims were left with cuts and bruises.

One of the victims left with cuts after the attack (Image: Supplied)

“No one deserves that,” he said.

“I have been here for three years and it’s all been okay until now.

“I want people to be aware – this needs to stop.”

Superintendent Fran Naughton, North Yorkshire Police commander for York and Selby, said: “This incident has caused a great deal of upset in the local community and our officers are carrying out extensive inquiries to bring those responsible to justice.

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Team have been in the area with increased patrols and engagement with the local community and we will continue to do so.”

The shop is open after the attack, and wooden boards are in place where the windows were smashed.

North Yorkshire Police urged anyone who has been a victim of a hate crime to report it to the force.

In an emergency phone the police on 999.

If it is not an emergency, you can report hate crime by calling 101 or reporting it via the North Yorkshire Police website: https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/hate-crime/hc-av1/report-hate-crime/

If you do not want to speak to the police, you can contact other organisations for help including Supporting Victims (01609 643100), Crimestoppers (0800 555 111) and York Racial Equality Network (07704 120722).

The police spokesperson said a 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of racially aggravated offences including wounding, criminal damage and causing harassment, alarm or distress. He was also arrested on suspicion of affray and possessing an offensive weapon.

They said a 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and racially aggravated assault.

Both men have been released on conditional police bail while officers carry out further inquiries.