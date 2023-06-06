Elmbank Hotel has announced it has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner.

The award celebrates businesses that have received great guest reviews from travellers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing the York hotel in the top 10 per cent of worldwide accommodation listings on the famous travel platform.

Lisa Sutcliffe, general manager at Elmbank Hotel, said: "We are incredibly proud to have been awarded the Tripadvisor’s Travelers Choice award for 2023.

"Our team works hard to ensure we provide our guests with the best possible service and this accolade is a testament to their commitment.

"Whether you’re a hotel guest or visiting our Leetham’s Brasserie or Peacock Bar, we will always go above and beyond to make the visit one to remember."

Now in its 21st year, Tripadvisor has selected the boutique art nouveau hotel for the coveted award for "consistently delivering positive experiences to all guests near and far" - with the venue offering everything from "sophisticated and stylish overnight stays" to "delicious dining and unique events all year round".

John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor, said: “Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners. The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition.

"Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most - your guests. With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year."

Rafal Wysocki is the new head chef at Leetham’s Brasserie at the Elmbank Hotel (Image: Elmbank Hotel)

The award win comes following the recent announcement of the hotel’s brand-new dining menu for 2023 following the warm welcome of new head chef, Rafal Wysocki.

The new menu in the boutique hotel’s Leetham’s Brasserie features a range of new dishes, curated with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, pairing the city’s rich history art, culture and flavour and bringing this to life through a dining experience.

Rafal said: “This is an exciting time for the hotel and I am thrilled to be joining Leetham’s Brasserie as head chef.

"The brasserie, along with the hotel’s Peacock Bar, is known as one of the finest places to eat and drink in York so I am incredibly proud that I have been able to create a reimagined menu and offer guests something special for 2023.

"All the new dishes have been crafted using only the best, local ingredients for bold flavours so we are confident that guests will love them. We can’t wait to welcome them through our doors this spring.”