Tracy Chadwick, 58, from Holgate in the city, says her 11-month-old Rottweiler puppy, Cooper, has had a tough start to life.

When he was just 13 weeks old he has been diagnosed with severe hip dysplasia in both his hips a painful condition which can drastically reduce a dog’s quality of life and is difficult for owners to watch.

Tracy said it's now got to the point where Cooper can’t go for walks, he can’t play with his toys or other dogs including her other dog, a German Shepherd called Neeka.

Tracy said: "He's still a very young dog and he should be enjoying life, but he's in a lot of pain. He's such a lovely friendly dog, he's really affectionate and it's just so sad to see him like this.

"He cries out when he gets up and he has to lie with his back legs out for comfort.

"The vet has given him painkillers which is all he can do.

"When he is walking around the house or garden Cooper is transferring his weight to the front of his body.

"The vets have advised hydrotherapy for Cooper, which would be the only way to build the muscle back in his back legs. This treatment would cost a minimum of £120 a week.

"Ultimately he needs an operation, a total hip replacement, which will cost around £13,000 and each hip will have to be done about 5-6 months apart. The only other option I have is to have him put down, because without the operation he'll lose muscle mass in his back legs and go lame.

"I just can't face that happening."

Tracy with Cooper (Image: Tracy Chadwick)

Tracy, who is divorced, and works part-time as a cleaner at York Minster, said she doesn't have the means to fund the operation herself and her pet insurance doesn't cover hip dysplasia.

"I've got a pension that I'm looking to cash in and several of my friends and relatives have already started doing fundraisers, but I've set up a GoFundMe for anyone who might be able to help," said Tracy.

Tracy says she bought Cooper from a breeder who was a friend of a friend and until the vet's diagnosis she had never heard of hip dysplasia.

"What I would say to anyone out there thinking of getting a dog is to make sure your breeder has hips scores for the dog," said Tracy.

"Because hip dysplasia doesn't show up until the dog is about five months old, having a hip score is the best way to know that your dog doesn't have it."