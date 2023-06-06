Local people packed a public meeting that was organised by Helmsley’s North Yorkshire representative, Councillor George Jabbour, to voice their opinions about a proposal for a major development in the market town.

The planning application has been submitted by Northminster Land Ltd for permission for up to 50 homes, alongside mixed-use development for commercial, industrial and storage operations on land south of Riccal Drive.

So far over 70 people have objected to the application with a campaign group - Riccal Drive Residents' Group - set up to oppose the plans. Helmsley Town Council has also objected to the plans raising concerns about the mix of residential and industrial.

The meeting was attended by the applicant and their agents who answered questions from the residents.

Speaking on behalf of the Riccal Drive Residents' Group, Jean Harrod said there was strong opposition to this hybrid development.

"Building industrial/commercial premises within a well-established large housing complex of families and retired folk and bringing that traffic through the only residential access street would be dangerous and impact on the safety and well-being of the community. As for the housing, many more have already been built under the Helmsley Local Plan than the allocated target of 150 dwellings."

The developer said that the Local Plan stated: “For Helmsley there is a requirement to plan for the development of approximately 150 dwellings over the plan period…This is a figure, which the Inspector has found sound and which both the Local Planning Authorities feel is appropriate in order to balance the need to deliver new homes to meet changes in the population while retaining the character of the town and the fact that half of the town is in the National Park. The provision figure also takes into account any outstanding housing commitments in Helmsley.”

Cllr Jabbour said: “I am grateful to everyone who attended the public meeting that I organised about the new planning application for 50 dwellings and mixed-use development in Helmsley.

“It is essential that the voice of our community is heard loud and clear, which is why I had arranged the meeting.

“As I have repeatedly said before, this is a major project that will have a significant and lasting impact on Helmsley.

“If anyone has any views on this proposed development and has not yet submitted a public comment, I urge them to do so online on the Council’s website here:

https://planningregister.ryedale.gov.uk/caonline-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=neighbourComments&keyVal=RNWN11NO09700