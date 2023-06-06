Harold Haddock together with his partner and large family have supported Macmillan Charity Raceday in York as volunteers for the last nine years - and this year on raceday Harold expects 16 family members to be part of his team.

Harold was diagnosed with kidney cancer back in 2011. It was a struggle to come to terms with the future at that time.

Eighteen months later he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, not connected to his previous kidney cancer. After a couple of years and from what seemed like a good recovery, he was now been faced with Metastasis with the cancer spreading to his brain and lungs. He is currently receiving treatment for tumours in his lung and chest lymph gland.

After his initial diagnosis in 2011 he sat and had a long chat with the Macmillan team at the Christie Cancer Hospital in Manchester.

Harold Haddock is currently battling with cancer himself (Image: Supplied)

Harold said: "Macmillan gave me the emotional support I needed at that time.

“Almost immediately after this I wanted to get involved in order to help others living with cancer.”

Over the past nine years, together with his partner and family, Harold has been committed volunteers for Macmillan and Prostate Cancer UK.

He added: “Volunteering at Macmillan Charity Raceday is a very special occasion for us. I spent 10 years based in York with the Territorial Army several decades ago.

“Living with my cancer condition does limit me especially after leading a very active life. It doesn’t stop my volunteering work I do my best to fit it in around my treatment.

“My advice to anyone considering volunteering is - just do it. The satisfaction is knowing that every penny we are fortunate enough to raise goes toward helping so many people who are living with cancer.

“It is important people know that Macmillan provide support from all walks of life, the support they provide is so varied – physical, emotional, psychological, financial. Macmillan have got it covered.”

Helen Taggert, Macmillan volunteering fundraising manager for the North of England said the team are "so eternally grateful" to Harold his partner and family.

Macmillan volunteers during the Charity Raceday in 2022 (Image: Supplied)

Helen said: "It is wonderful that they’ve been able to focus on supporting us whilst Harold lives with the effects of his cancer and its treatment.

“Volunteering is often such a positive step to helping people cope with their diagnosis. We have an army of committed volunteers each year but we never take their support for granted.”

Meanwhile, William Derby, chief executive of York Racecourse, said Harold and his family have showed "amazing selflessness and commitment" to take positive action from such a challenging situation.