Selby & Ainsty MP Nigel Adams said: “If there is heat underground and it can be extracted at a competitive cost, then why not make use of it?

“The Dig Deep report which was recently published by Dr Kieran Mullan MP has identified a number of areas in the UK where Geothermal heat extraction should be further investigated.”

The former government minister continued: “In Iceland where volcanic activity heats underground rock to a high temperature at relatively low depths it has enabled geothermal energy to meet a large proportion of the country’s energy needs.

Mullan Report lists where geothermal plants could generate power

“While there is no similar volcanic activity in the UK and lower underground temperatures the Dig Deep has still identified a number of areas in the country where underground water is hot enough to provide heat. This includes coal mines which have flooded since they were closed.”

He added: “If this heat can be sustainably extracted and used at a competitive cost then we should be using it.”

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake said: “As a supporter of the Government’s ambitious target of net zero by 2050, I welcome this report and the potential for an additional path to decarbonising our energy supply in areas such as Hambleton in my constituency.”

The MP, who is also junior minister for markets, enterprise and small business, added: “I have also supported efforts to explore this opportunity with Third Energy in Ryedale. I understand the Energy, Security and Net Zero Secretary (Grant Shapps) is looking into this technology and I look forward to hearing more.”

City of York Council, Maskell and Sturdy keen to meet on energy

However the new North Yorkshire Council appears more cautious.

Cllr Greg White, executive member for managing the environment, said: “We are committed to reducing carbon emissions as an authority and it is important that all elements of society take action to reduce the impact of climate change.

“Therefore, we would always be open to investigate the potential for any new developments which allowed the generation of ‘green’ power in North Yorkshire.

“The council will always take a constructive approach to working with developers on environmentally-friendly power generation, but this is a complex field and will always need careful consideration before decisions are taken.”