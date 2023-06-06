Helen Jewitt, a resident at Rawcliffe Manor Care Home, celebrated her 105th birthday with family and friends on Sunday (June 4).

Helen, who was born in Hamilton near Glasgow, worked as a butcher in a local shop before being called up to join the Army in 1942.

Her basic training took her to Edinburgh - then her role as a cook took her all over the country, dodging Nazi bombers and accidentally being one of the first people in the UK to see a diagram of the 'doodlebug' weapon.

Helen pictured with her family and friends during her birthday celebrations (Image: Supplied)

Helen was demobbed in 1946, despite wanting to stay in the Army. She met military policeman Denis and they settled in York.

Helen and Denis have five children together. Helen enjoys visits from her family and friends from her church.