Drivers in York are being urged to take care after a diesel spill on a main road into the city this morning (June 6).
North Yorkshire Police has said the spill has happened along Monks Cross Link, near the roundabout with North Lane.
A spokesperson for the force said the road is “currently very slippery” and that the highways authority will be attending soon.
They urged drivers to “stay safe” and use caution when travelling along the route.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article