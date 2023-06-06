Drivers in York are being urged to take care after a diesel spill on a main road into the city this morning (June 6).

North Yorkshire Police has said the spill has happened along Monks Cross Link, near the roundabout with North Lane.

A spokesperson for the force said the road is “currently very slippery” and that the highways authority will be attending soon.

They urged drivers to “stay safe” and use caution when travelling along the route.