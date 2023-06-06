Andy Smith, from Strensall and Curt Jackson and Matt Hawksby from Copmanthorpe will all attempt the gruelling Ultra Challenge Series trek through the Lake District on Saturday, June 10. They will start 7am, walking through the day and night and into the next morning.

Not only do they have the distance to cope with, but with 2500 metres of elevation, its equivalent walking from Copmanthorpe to Manchester and climbing Ben Nevis twice along the way.

The trek can take up to 36 hours, but the trio have set themselves the challenge of completing it in time for the pubs to open on the Sunday (June 11).

They will be raising money for Prostate Cancer UK and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust along their journey.

Curt said: "Our friend's father passed away recently and we wanted to do this walk to raise some cash for Prostate cancer research. I know it is a cliche but every penny raised really does count.

"We are far from athletes, but we are determined to finish and raising the money hopefully might push us through the last 10/15 miles.

"We have done some marathon hikes before, but this really is a different beast. No sleep and the massive distance promises to be a real test'."

Andy will tackle the trek to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, as he suffers from Cystic Fibrosis himself - so it is a "miracle of science" he is taking the challenge on.

Curt said: ''Matt is another story, he has probably lost half his body weight. He was competing in strong men competitions a few years ago, so naturally had to be bigger.

"We have all come on our own journey, but the one thing we all have in common is that hiking is our mental medicine - I can't recommend it enough to those who might be in a dark place. Personally speaking, I only starting hiking 18 months ago and purely started to help my mental health.

"I know it might not work for everyone, but if only one person reads this and it works for them that can only be a good thing."

The group have funded the walk themselves, so they haven't set a specific target for their fundraising.

"Anything we raise will go straight to the charities," Curt added.

To support the York trio on their gruelling trek, visit their donation page on Just Giving.

So far, they have raised almost £800 to be split between the charities.

Further details on the hiking event can be found on the Ultra Challenge Series website.