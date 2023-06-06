Keith Tordoff previously stood as an independent candidate in both 2021 North Yorkshire Police Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) elections, finishing in third place behind Labour.

Mr Tordoff worked as a police officer, detective and specialist fraud investigator for banks, before becoming a successful businessman, growing million pound businesses in several sectors, from retail to mail order to property development.

He also has a strong record of involvement in the voluntary sector, serving as Chair of the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade and Chair of the Pateley Bridge Britain in Bloom Group, winning national awards with both.

A patron of Dementia Forward, a registered charity based in North Yorkshire, he was also fundraiser of the year in the North for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Party said: “The party is aiming for a major breakthrough by winning the election, fielding a heavyweight candidate in a type of election where the personality and ability of the people standing has proven decisive in the past.”

Mr Tordoff, who was awarded the MBE in 2018 for services to business and the community, says as Mayor his priorities would be:

• to make North Yorkshire an economic powerhouse: a place where businesses can thrive, and residents can find meaningful employment

• improving transport links and connectivity, especially for rural communities

• making North Yorkshire a safer place to live, work and visit.

• to make North Yorkshire a world leader in sustainability, while protecting and advancing its agricultural and fishing heritage

Yorkshire Party co-leader Dr Bob Buxton said: “Keith is the clear alternative to the Tories in North Yorkshire. His experience, skills and passion make him ideally equipped to take on the complex challenges that come with being the first Mayor of North Yorkshire.”