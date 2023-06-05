North Yorkshire Police say two bikes were stolen from King's Staith between 12.45pm and 3.45pm on Monday, May 29.

The two bikes in the image were chained up near to the Lowther pub by the river Ouse before they were stolen.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, officers are appealing for information about any witnesses that may have seen the bikes being stolen or any information about anyone who may have come into possession of the bikes in the images."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Peter Henderson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230097936.