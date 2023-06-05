The young performers from Stagecoach York, all aged between 12 and 18, showcased a routine from the musical Moulin Rouge at the West End’s iconic Shaftesbury Theatre.

They were among performers from 14 Stagecoach performing arts schools around the country taking part in a Stagecoach Live showcase event at the theatre on May 28, in an event that coincided with the York school's 25th aniversary.

Stagecoach York Principal Sally Thrussell said: "Congratulations to our dance troupe and Kathryn our dance teacher for their commitment, time and energy not to mention talent to produce a truly outstanding piece at Shaftesbury Theatre in the heart of London’s west end.

“The performance from the hit musical Moulin Rouge was a fitting tribute to celebrate past and present students and teachers on Stagecoach York’s 25th anniversary."

Young performers from Stagecoach schools as far afield as Halifax, Maidenhead, Wolverhampton, Dudley, Leeds Horsforth, Walsall, Carmarthen, Banbury, Chippenham, and Melksham joined those from Yorjk to take part in the event, in front of an audience made up of families, friends and guests.

Routines performed by other young Stagecoach performers included renditions of world-famous songs from musicals, films and television shows such as Stranger Things, Newsies, The Sound of Music and 9 to 5.