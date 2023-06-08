Barry Boschen went on to have sexual online chats with a 12-year-old girl in north-west England before travelling to her home area. On that occasion, police found a balaclava and condoms in his possession, York Crown Court heard.

The 50-year-old paedophile could “cruise the internet” in future looking for more victims unless he is stopped, the Recorder of York has warned.

Judge Sean Morris decided that Boschen posed such a risk to young women that he ordered the paedophile to have a four-year extension to his prison licence after he finishes a four-year jail term.

He also made him subject to a 20-year sexual harm prevention order enabling the police to monitor his behaviour following his release from prison.

The judge told Boschen. “I think there is a significant risk of you cruising the internet looking for people with vulnerabilities or people a lot younger than you. They will be at significant risk of harm from sexual offending.”

The Selby teenager told the judge she had been suicidal, and her mental health had suffered as a result of what Boschen had done to her.

Boschen, of Benhill Avenue, Sutton near Croyden, south London, denied attempted sexual assault of the teenager but was convicted by a jury at York Crown Court earlier this year.

He will be on the sex offender register for the rest of his life.

The jury heard how Boschen became friends with the Selby teenager through social media.

He travelled from his London home to be at her home when her parents were out and tried to sexually assault her. She repeatedly said no and pushed his hand away.

The teenager was a vulnerable person before the encounter, the jury heard.

The judge told Boschen that when he travelled to Selby “you were intent on having your way with her in that house".

For Boschen, Peter Gilmour said the teenager had invited the 50-year-old to the house.

He had difficulties socially because he had Asperger’s Spectrum and attention deficit and hyperactive disorder and long-standing anxiety. He had been on anti-depressants for 20 years.

“Prison will be particularly difficult for him,” said Mr Gilmour.

The judge said Boschen had had a caution for having sex with an underage girl when he was 27 and after the incident with the Selby teenager, he was jailed at Chester Crown Court for 12 months for having sexual communication with a 12-year-old child in Cheshire.

Chester Crown Court heard how he pretended to be 21 when chatting with the child online, though he was actually in his 40s.

The child’s mother found his name on her daughter’s phone, realised from his SnapChat locator information that he was nearby and confronted him.

The Chester court ordered Boschen’s balaclava and condoms to be confiscated.

A year later, Boschen was convicted at Caernarvon Crown Court of breaching the sexual harm prevention order imposed at the Chester court after police became suspicious of the activities of his car in North Wales.