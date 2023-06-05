Organisers have labelled the open air festival in Acomb on Sunday a 'huge success'.

The festival, in the grounds of Acomb Sports Club, saw five live bands take to the stage on Sunday afternoon – including headliners The Supermodels, described as a ‘Mothership institution’.

Acomb Sports Club chairman Dave Sykes said 2,500 people had enjoyed a day of ‘live music and sports activities’ – not to mention stalls, face painters and street entertainers.

The event raised £15,000 – money which will be used to support the activities of the sports club for the next year.

A street entertainer at the 2023 Mothership festival yesterday (Image: Acomb Sports Club)

Dave said the money would help pay for the continued refurbishment of club’s grounds and premises, as well as purchasing new equipment for the junior cricket teams.

“Mothership ’23 was a huge success,” he said.

“The festival had a real friendly atmosphere, and our festival goers were impeccably behaved, enjoying a day out with their friends and families.

“The team at Acomb Sports Club feel incredibly proud to host such a wonderful event for the people of Acomb and beyond, and our social media has been buzzing with messages of thanks and congratulations.

“It was a truly great day for young and old alike! We would like to thank all who came, and in particular we’d like to thank our neighbours for tolerating a few hours of disruption once per year.

“This event is our major fundraising event and is pivotal in ensuring we can continue to provide sports and social activities for the people of Acomb.”

Aerial drone view of yesterday's Mothership festival in Acomb (Image: Acomb Sports Club)

Opening the fun at the sports club ground near Acomb Green on Sunday afternoon were local band The Corsairs, winners of the Jorvik Radio battle of the band competition.

Other live bands and combos during the afternoon included:

2pm - Lily Hope and Simon Snaize: Country and Americana meets York guitar.

3pm - Living Young: newly formed by Davey Richmond, the band will be entertain with high energy rock covers.

4pm - The Y Street Band: the ultimate feel-good band, well known across York and beyond

Headlining and closing out the festival at 6pm, meanwhile, were The Supermodels.

The festival was first held in 2009 and has since become an annual event, apart from during the Covid pandemic.

It was dubbed the Mothership festival because Acomb Sports Club members think of the club as their home, Dave said.