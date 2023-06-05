Cable cleats manufacturer, Ellis Patents has installed 173 new solar panels at its Rillington headquarters meaning it now has over 400 panels producing in excess of 250,000KwH per annum.

The investment equates to 50 per cent of Ellis’ energy bills being covered by solar generated power across the year.

Danny Macfarlane, Ellis Patents’ managing director, said: “The solar panels have been installed in three phases since 2020, and we have a fourth planned for 2024 that will see another 128 added. This will see us produce nearly 300,000kWH a year, which for a high energy using manufacturer like us, represents an enormous cost saving.”

The company has said it views going green as necessary and not something that is “an optional extra”.

Danny Macfarlane, Ellis Patents’ managing director (Image: Ellis Patents)

The company is ISO14001 accredited (an internationally agreed and recognised standard for Environmental Management Systems), and says it is committed to improving its environmental performance and sustainability through a process of continuous improvement.

“At a time when many manufacturers are seeing huge increases in material and energy costs, we are so grateful that those early decisions to go green have helped not only save the environment, but secure a sustainable future for the business and its employees,” added Danny.