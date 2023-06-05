Emergency services are currently at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said the A170 is closed in both directions in the village. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said: “We’re currently dealing with a collision in the village of Nawton near Helmsley. A tractor has collided with a property.

“The A170 is currently closed in both directions in Nawton. If possible, motorists are asked to avoid the area.”