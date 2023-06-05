A tractor has collided with a property at Nawton near Helmsley.
Emergency services are currently at the scene.
North Yorkshire Police said the A170 is closed in both directions in the village. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
A spokesperson said: “We’re currently dealing with a collision in the village of Nawton near Helmsley. A tractor has collided with a property.
“The A170 is currently closed in both directions in Nawton. If possible, motorists are asked to avoid the area.”
