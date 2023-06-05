Fire crews from Helmsley were called to the cordoned off the area in Gale Lane at 3.26pm to allow the vehicle to be moved to a safe place so that the pigs it was carrying could be transferred to another vehicle.

Crews gave occupiers of the property advice and assisted the police in making the scene safe.

The road is has now reopened.

As reported earlier:

A tractor has collided with a property at Nawton near Helmsley.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said the A170 is closed in both directions in the village. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said: “We’re currently dealing with a collision in the village of Nawton near Helmsley. A tractor has collided with a property.

“The A170 is currently closed in both directions in Nawton. If possible, motorists are asked to avoid the area.”