Police officers were called to reports of a fight in the street in Malton town centre at the weekend.
Officers were called to the scene in the market place at 9.43pm on Saturday.
A spokesperson said: "On attendance, all was quiet, however we are aware there was an incident prior to Police arrival and on attendance, no one wished to report any offences. If anyone has any information, please call 101 and quote 12230101093."
